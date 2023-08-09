Sandra Bullock nagluluksa

Nagluluksa ngayon ang Hollywood star na si Sandra Bullock dahil sa pagpanaw ng kanyang longtime partner na si Bryan Randall sa edad na 57.

Pumanaw ang model-turned-photographer noong August 5 pagkatapos ng tatlong taong pakikipaglaban nito sa sakit na ALS o Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis na

ayon sa Mayo Clinic ay, “Nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.”

Naglabas ng statement ang pamilya ni Bryan sa media, “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family.”

December 2021 nang maging bukas si Sandra tungkol sa relasyon niya kay Bryan. Tinuring daw ng kanyang partner na parang mga anak na nito ang adopted kids niyang sina Louis (13) at Laila (10).

Sey ng Oscar winner, “I’m the bad cop most of the time, while Bryan was the treat guy. If I wasn’t the bad cop, there would be no order. So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I’m the one they want to snuggle and sleep with. My bad cop might not be so bad.”

Nakilala ni Sandra si Bryan noong 2015. Si Bryan kasi ang naging photographer sa birthday party ng anak niyang si Louis. (Ruel J. Mendoza)