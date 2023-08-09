Martin emotional na magiging lolo na

Pagkatapos mag-announce nina Robin Nievera at Mian Acoba na magkakaanak na sila, nag-chat kami sa Concert King na si Martin Nievera at tinanong kung ano ang message niya sa kanyang panganay na anak ngayong magiging lolo na siya?

Sabi ni Martin sa Viber message niya sa amin, “To my son Robin,

“Now it’s your turn to feel the joy and the pride I feel every day when I gazed into your eyes as a new born baby and now as a new born man. You will know the happiness I feel with every day every victory we share as father and son. You will also share the pain as you learn each life lesson together with your son the way I did and continue to do with you and your brothers from this day until forever.

“You will make an amazing father. A much better father than I ever was . this I am sure of.

“You are a beautiful man with a beautiful soul and have a beautiful gift, now go, make a beautiful life for your beautiful son and beautiful family… I love you and am so, so happy for you…”

Sabi ko naman kay Martin, very touching ang kanyang message kay Robin at dagdag nga niya, “I hysterically started to cry right after I wrote it!”

Anyway, emotional man, obvious na excited na si Martin na magkaka-apo na siya, ha!

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)