Kris Lawrence pang-international na

Hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin makapaniwala ang Prince of R&B na si Kris Lawrence sa pagkapanalo niya sa katatapos na 38th Star Awards for Movies.

Panalong Indie Original Theme Song ang kinanta niyang ‘Sa Susunod na Ikot ng Mundo’ na ginamit na theme song sa pelikulang ‘Nelia’ ng AQ Productions Film.

“My first reaction was, siyempre nagulat, but so grateful. I’m very thankful when I win an award kasi it gives me inspiration and makes me feel like I’m on the right track and parang may ginawa akong tama,” sabi ni Kris sa aming panayam.

“Thank you PMPC Star Awards for Movies for the Best Indie Movie Theme Song of the year award! Thank you to Von de Guzman (writer and arranger), Direk Lester Dimaranan, & Atty. Alwin Alegre for trusting me to be the voice of the theme song. I’ve been in this business for 17 years and I feel blessed to be doing what I love to do and still bagging awards,” dagdag pa niya.

Samantala, going international na rin ang pamosong singer dahil kabilang siya sa magtatanghal sa ‘FEEL’N FESTIVAL’ na gaganapin sa Brazil ngayong December. Makakasama niya sa event na ito si Justin Bieber at posible ring mag-perform si Ed Sheeran.

Napakalaking festival nito na nagbabandera ng kultura, sining, at musika ng iba’t ibang lahi na ang layunin ay pagbuklurin ang bawat bansa.

“I’m so excited, I feel blessed, honored to represent the Philippines. Music is my path and I go where it leads me. This year maraming magandang opportunities

ang binigay ni God sa akin and I will be my best.

“May 30 minutes solo set ako. It will be an international festival to be held in different countries like Brazil, then India, then Jamaica. The festival is to promote ‘oneness’, that we are all one family, one tribe no matter what race or country we are from. Music will bring us all together to promote unity.”

Bukod sa nasabing festival, may lalabas din siyang kanta sa London, ang ‘Give It To Me’, kasama ang UK artist na si Qymirah.

Hindi na talaga mapigilan ang pagratsada ni Kris sa global music scene, ha! (Rodel Fernando)