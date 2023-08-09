Jordan Clarkson pangunahing kamador ng Gilas Pilipinas

POSITIBO si coach Chot Reyes na level up ang opensa ng Gilas Pilipinas sa pagdating ni Jordan Clarkson.

“It’s no secret that our offense is not as smooth and as polished as we want it to be and a lot of that is because we want to build our offense around Jordan who is not here,” ani Reyes, via Carlo Pamintuan ng One Sports.

Dahil bulto ng scoring ay nakasalalay kay Clarkson, inihanda na ni Reyes ang team para madali nang magamay ng dating Sixth Man of the Year ng Utah Jazz.

“Just by having him here, hopefully, we can have the offense at a better place, to a higher level,” dagdag ng head tactician. “We were preparing so that it’s going to be an easy integration for Jordan when he comes in.”

Excited na rin si Clarkson na makasama ang teammates.

“I’m just excited to be with the team again,” anang Fil-Am paglapag sa Manila mula US. “I think we’ve got a chance to do some things.”

Pukpukan na ang ensayo ng Gilas kasama ang ilan pang tuneup games bago ang 2023 FIBA World Cup sa Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

(Vladi Eduarte)