Ghost Month malapit na!

Mga ka-Misteryo tunay ngang malapit na ang Ghost Month dahil sa mas dumami na ngayon ang mga multo sa paligid at yan ay karaniwan nang nakikita ng mga psychic at clairvoyants.

Yan ang paksa natin ngayon: “Basta may Misteryo Alamin ang Totoo!”

Si Rameses ng Pasig ay minsan nakaugnayan ng Misteryo at sinabing dumarami na ngayon ang mga nagpapakitang mga multo.

Patunay aniyang malapit na nga ang Ghost Month na magsisimula sa August 16 hanggang September 14.

Misteryo: “Lagi bang ganyan kapag malapit na ang Ghost Month dumarami ang nagpapakitang mga multo?”

Rameses: “Yes always yan kapag malapit na ang ghost month. As usual they’re here to walk among us and meddle with our lives – bad or good ang effect sa atin. So we better watch out.”

Misteryo: “Andaming paniniwala tuwing ghost month like no swimming at night, no whistle or too much noise, avoid traveling muna, no major life events like wedding, new house, business openings, medical operations at iba pa. Naniniwala ka ba dito?”

Rameses: “Yes I always do kasi totoo ang effect kapag hindi mo sinunod whether you believe it or not. MAMALASIN ka talaga.”

Misteryo: “So are you saying we need to follow those DOs and DON’Ts sa Ghost Month para walang problem?”

Rameses: “I STRONGLY suggest we follow.”

Misteryo: “Kapag nagpakita ba ang multo let say sa loob ng bahay mo ano ang gagawin?”

Rameses: “I suggest light a candle or incense kasi this will serve as their food, pray & invoke the Heavenly Light to receive the souls who want to ascend. Actually if you do this, you earn your merits in Heaven.”

Kayo mga ka-Misteryo ano ang experience niyo ngayong Ghost Month