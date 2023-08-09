Gary proud sa engagement ng anak

Proud si Gary Valenciano sa pag-announce na engaged na ang nag-iisang daughter niyang si Kiana Valenciano.

Ginawa ni Mr. Pure Energy ang announcement sa kanyang Instagram noong Tuesday.

“Friends? Ladies and gentlemen? Brothers and sisters? My beautiful forever-princess’ ring says it all. I love you @kianavee !!! Am so happy for you. So much I want to tell you Kiana… but I think I will save that for a day when you and I can just sit and talk… just you and I before the big day arrives and the wedding bells toll. My heart tugs but not with sadness my dearest princess… but with the joy of the Lord for how He has orchestrated your life… and how He will continue to do so. I’m thankful for the young man the Lord allowed to find you. Love you too @senditdro… what a joy it is to have you in the V family #engaged,” caption pa ni Gary V.

Sandro ang name ng non-showbiz fiancé ni Kiana. Bukod sa pangalan nito, walang ibang impormasyon pa tungkol sa pakakasalan ni Kiana. Four years na silang magkarelasyon at makikita ang sweet photos at videos nila sa IG account ni Kiana.

Huling nabalitang boyfriend ni Kiana ay ang singer-actor na si Sam Concepcion. Naghiwalay sila noong 2018.

