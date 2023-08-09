Aquino, Binay, C2 bonding sa Disney: Kris ‘My Love’ pa rin ni Marc

Ang cute ng latest Instagram post ni Vice Governor Marc Leviste sa Instagram.

Ang cute kasing tingnan na nagba-bonding ang mga Aquino, Binay at anak niyang si C2.

“One day at Disney with ABC: Aquino, Binay and C2. I’m glad to see @conradoleviste get along well with the Aquino Bros & friends.

“C2, Bimb and Jej (Binay) are the same age – all were born in 2007, and as you can see (second frame) all of them are giants – they stand over 6 feet with Kuya Josh being the tallest at 6’3”.

“Presently, C2 lives with @krisaquino and the boys in Orange County, while I’m back in the Philippines.

“According to TK (Tita Kris) they’ve been developing a tight bond and making special memories everyday.

“Thank you very much to Madame @annebinay, Boss Junjun Binay and family for ‘adopting’ C2 for a day at the happiest place on earth.

“And of course thank you ML from the bottom of my heart for loving and taking care of C2 like your own – there’s nothing more magical than that,” sabi ni VG Marc.

At bongga rin ang pa-hashtage na #WeAreFamily #FamilyIsLove #LoveLoveLove.

Pero, ang pinakabongga siyempre ay ang ML na tawag ni Marc kay Kris, ha! ML for ‘My Love’ ang hula ng halos lahat.

At tama rin ang naisulat ng editor naming si Jun Lalin na na kay Kris nga ang anak ni Marc.

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)