Suzanne Somers patuloy pakikipaglaban sa cancer

Patuloy ang pakikipaglaban sa sakit na cancer ng veteran Hollywood actress na si Suzanne Somers sa edad na 76.

Ayon sa ‘Three’s Company’ star, naging open book ang buhay niya pati na ang mga pinagdaanan niyang mga sakit. Hindi na raw siya nagugulat tuwing sinasabi ng kanyang doktor na may bagong cancer sa katawan niya.

“I have been living with cancer since my 20s. And every time that little f**ker pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me,” sey ni Suzanne na isang cancer survivor noong ma-survive niya ang pagkakaroon noon ng skin at breast cancer.

Kinumpirma ng husband ni Suzanne na si Alan Hamel ang tungkol sa pinagdaraanan nitong sakit ngayon, “Suzanne has now dealt with her cancer once again. Last June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Ayon sa aktres, naging parte na raw ang cancer sa pamilya nila. Mas naging malapit daw silang lahat dahil sa pinagdaraanan niyang sakit.

“Cancer has affected my whole family and at the same time it brought me and Alan closer together. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That’s the big upside of my cancer. My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way.”

Kaya hindi raw nagpapatalo si Suzanne sa kanyang sakit at patuloy lang siya sa kanyang positive lifestyle at sine-share niya ito sa maraming katulad niyang may sakit na cancer.

“My lifestyle choices have had a positive impact on my ability to battle the disease. My doctors said that if I didn’t lead a chemical-free life, supported by bio-identical hormones, I would not likely be here today. I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America.” (Ruel J. Mendoza)