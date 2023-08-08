PH bilang e-cigarette hub pinalagan

Pumalag ang Anakalusu­gan party-list sa plano ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na gawing manufacturing hub ng e-cigarettes at heated tobacco products (HTP) ang Pilipinas.

Ayon kay Rep. Ray Reyes bagamat ibinebenta ang e-cigarette at HTP bilang mas ligtas na alternatibo sa sigarilyo mayroon pa rin umano itong banta sa kalusugan.

“It is deeply concernin­g that our economic ma­nagers are seemingly disregarding the potential health risks of using e-cigarettes and HTPs in favor of economic gain,” sabi ni Reyes. “While these pro­ducts are usually branded as a safer alternative to cigarettes, they still pose many health risks.”

Sinabi ni Reyes na ang pahayag ng DTI ay taliwas sa Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act (RA 11900), ang batas na ang nais ay protektahan ang mga Pilipino laban sa panganib ng e-cigarette at HTP.

“Our economic managers should be careful with their statements because these can be misconstrued as an endorsement of a product that they are mandated to regulate,” dagdag pa ni Reyes. “We understand the need to jumpstart our economy but it is also important that we do not disregard the health of our kababayans.”

Sinabi ni Lee na dapat ang pagtuunan ng pansin ng DTI ay kung papaano mapipigilan ang mga kabataan na makabili at paggamit ng vape at HTP. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)