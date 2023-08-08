Nahukay sa Bilibid, buto ng manok – NBI

Mula sa buto ng manok at hindi sa tao ang putol-putol na buto na nadiskubre sa septic tank sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP), ayon sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Medico Legal team.

“We have one piece of bone and this is not of human origin… No. 2, we have one brief underwear…,” pahayag ni Dr. Annalyne Dadiz sa pagdinig ng Senate justice and human rights committee sa loob ng NBP compound sa Muntinlupa City.

“We conducted the process of forensic identification [and] through this process we made use of elimination and comparison and we concluded that it is not of human origin,” dagdag niya. “In all likelihood, through the process of comparison, it is consistent with chicken leg bone.”

Si Diaz ay bahagi ng team na nagsagawa ng eksaminasyon sa mga butong natagpuan sa loob ng septic tank sa NBP.

Inusisa naman ni Senador Francis Tolentino, chairman ng komite at nanguna sa imbestigasyon, kung bakit malalaki ang buto sa litrato subalit iginiit ni Daiz na na-zoom lang umano ang litrato.

“I think the photo, the one that is shown in the media, the one that you have, I think it is just zoomed out. But if you try to compare it with the actual size of a chicken leg bone, it is equal, consistent to a chicken leg bone,” sabi ng opisyal ng NBI.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na ang buto ay posibleng sa nawawalang PDL na si Michael Angelo Cataroja, pero kalaunan ay inamin nitong nabiktima siya ng fake news. (Dindo Matining)