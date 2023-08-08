Mga Ilonggo medalist binudburan ng incentive

Nakatanggap ng cash incentives ang mga atleta na nag-uwi ng karangalan sa Iloilo sa idinaos na Palarong Pambansa 2023 na ginanap sa Marikina City.

Ayon sa pinagtibay na Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-217, ipinagkakaloob ang cash incentives bilang pagkilala sa Iloilo provincial athletes. coaches, assistant coaches, trainers at chaperones na umangat at nagwagi sa iba’t ibang sports competition ng Department of Education (DepEd), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Sey dito, “In consonance with the national government’s policy, the provincial government of Iloilo do hereby recognize those athletes and their coaches who excel in different sports events/competitions, especially those who brought pride and honor to the province, by giving awards and recognition as a form of appreciation of their achievements.”

Para sa mga atleta, tumanggap ng P8,000 bawat isa ang mga nanalo ng gold; P6,000 sa silver; at P4,000 sa bronze medal.

Talaga namang mapapasabi ka na lang ng sana all! (Moises Caleon)