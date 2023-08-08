Ex-DILG Usec. Martin Diño pumanaw na

Pumanaw na si da­ting Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Martin Diño sa edad na 66 dahil sa stage 4 osteosarcoma o bone cancer.

Kinumpirma ito ng kanyang anak na si da­ting Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson na si Liza Diño-Seguerra.

Ayon kay Diño-Seguerra, nasa tabi sila ng kanyang ama nang pumanaw ito ganap na alas-2:15 nang mada­ling-araw kahapon.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Martin Diño, Former Undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). ‘Bobot’ as he is fondly called, peacefully died at 2:15 am on August 8, 2023, surrounded by his family,” ayon sa post nito sa kanyang Facebook account.

Ipinagmalaki ni Diño-Seguerra na isang ‘dedicated public servant’ ang kanyang ama na inilarawan niyang mapagmahal na asawa, ama, kapatid at kaibigan.

Unang nagsilbi si Diño bilang chairperson ng Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) bago ito itinalaga ni da­ting Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang undersecretary ng DILG.

Samantala, nag-post din si Liza ng madamdaming mensahe para sa ama sa kanyang Instagram account.

“My dear Papa, you fought until the end; we all did. And you were surrounded by prayers of countless people whose lives you’ve touched. Only God knows why, despite all the outpour of love and support, things have to come to an end—but for now, at least no more pain na papa ko. I love you so much. You’re always in my heart,” ani nito. ­(Natalia Antonio)