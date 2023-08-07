Ricky Martin walang drama sa pakikipaghiwalay kay Jwan Yosef

Wala raw naging drama sa pakikipaghiwalay ni Ricky Martin sa kanyang husband na si Jwan Yosef.



Pagkatapos na i-announce ng 51-year old former Latino Popstar ang pag-file nito ng divorce noong nakaraang buwan, maayos naman daw ang pag-uusap nila ni Jwan sa pag-co-parent nila sa kanilang mga anak na sina Lucia (4) at Renn (3).

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together. This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now, pre-pandemic. We went through the highs and lows. We cried together and we laughed together.

“When the public found out, we had already been through a solid process of grief. We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single,” sey ni Ricky.

Taong 2017 nang ikasal sina Ricky at Jwan. Tinuring ni Jwan na parang mga anak na rin niya ang twin boys ni Ricky na sina Matteo at Valentino, na 14 years old na.

Ayon kay Jwan na isang Syrian-Swedish artist, “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Sa divorce papers na inihain ni Ricky sa korte, he is seeking joint physical and legal custody sa anak nilang sina Renn at Lucia. (Ruel J. Mendoza)