Meet these empowered queens on screen with HBO GO

From Carrie Bradshaw to Evelyn Wang, here are some iconic female characters whose inspiring journeys are available to stream on HBO GO with your PLDT Home subscription

Catch the leading ladies of some of HBO GO’s hit shows: And Just Like That… season 2, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ocean’s Eight, and Sucker Punch. From navigating a cosmopolitan life to crossing the multiverse, these stories have wildly different plotlines focusing on women’s empowerment and female characters with strength and resilience.

Filipinos can binge-watch these inspiring shows on HBO GO using PLDT Home’s fiber-fast internet connection. With PLDT Home, stream unli-entertainment and more shows on women empowerment on HBO GO for only P199 a month added to your internet subscription!

Looking to revisit these female icons on screen? Read on!

And Just Like That… Season 2

The eleven-episode second season of the Max Original series And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, premiered with two episodes last June 22 on HBO GO. The following episodes premiere weekly on Thursdays.

Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The show had a groundbreaking awards season this year, took home seven awards at the 95th Academy® Awards including ‘Best Picture,’ ‘Best Director’ (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), ‘Best Actress’ (Michelle Yeoh), ‘Best Supporting Actor’ (Ke Huy Quan), ‘Best Supporting Actress’ (Jamie Lee Curtis), ‘Best Original Screenplay,’ and ‘Best Film Editing.’

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once is an irreverent and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about Evelyn Wang (Yeoh), a flustered Chinese American mother who is contacted from a parallel universe and told that only she can save the world. The unlikely hero learns to channel her new-found powers and fight through the splintering timelines of the multiverse to save her home, family, and herself.

Ocean’s 8

Ocean’s 8 brings together a stellar cast with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rhianna, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Anne Hathaway in an all-female heist movie. In the spirit of the Ocean’s franchise, Ocean’s 8 exudes glamour, sophistication, clever plans, sleek fashion, and a delicious twist at the end. Ocean’s 8 may be the most fun movie that shows empowered women in traditionally male-dominant roles.

Sucker Punch

A surreal, visually striking film, Sucker Punch by Zack Snyder features Babydoll (Emily Browning) as the main protagonist committed to a mental asylum but escapes into a fantasy world that is just as hellish.

There are two ways to look at Sucker Punch, whichaudiences have done when it was first released in 2011. One group views it as perpetuating the stereotype of viewing women as objects and the other, representing empowered, strong female warriors fighting against oppression.

