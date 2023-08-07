Collab nina Ez Mil, Eminem kinabiliban

Ginulat ni Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil ang kanyang mga fan nang bigla siyang mag-release ng rap song kung saan nakasama niya si Eminem.

Sa Instagram, inanunsyo ni Ez Mil ang kanyang collaboration kasama ang tinaguriang ‘Rap God’ ng hip-hop scene.

“Big thanks to sir Eminem for hopping on this track with me, it’s an honor for real!” sey ni Ez Mil.

Ang kantang ‘Realest’ ay pumatok sa panlasa ng mga rapper at netizen, kasama na diyan si Loonie.

“Wow!! What a time to be alive. Congrats EZ!” sey ni Loonie.

Heto pa ang ilang comment ng mga netizen:

“EZ and Eminem killed this. Streets is saying Eminem got verse of the year.”

“I love this. I wish they would make an album together. Something like bad meets evil.”

“EZ killed it and Em just casually dropped the verse of the year.”