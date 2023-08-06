Nikola Jokic patok pa rin na NBA MVP kontender

KUMPIYANSA sina National Basketball Association champions Channing Frye at Richard Jefferson na masisilo ni Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic ang MVP awards sa susunod na tatlong taon.

ito’y dahil sa pagiging best player sa mundo ng Serbian.

“Jokic dominates in the playoffs and shows that his skills and his game can have levels, everyone is going to say Jokic is the best player in basketball until someone dethrones him. So Jokic might win for the next three years,” esplika nitong Sabado Frye.

Dalawang sunod na hinarbat ni Jokic ang MVP at may tsansang tumatlong sunod pero nasalto siya ni Joel Embiid na nakuha ang individual award sa katatapos na 2022-23 season.

Ayon naman kay Jefferson, nakikita niya si Jokic nang kalakasan ni Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“Especially now, I can see him winning – like LeBron, three in four years. I can see it because I think his numbers will be off the charts, there won’t be any questions about postseason performance. He’s coming off a Finals MVP. If Denver is a top two [seed] and he’s putting up good to great numbers and he’s consistent and healthy, he could do it again,” sey ni Jefferson.

Sinikwat ng Nuggets ang kampeonato ng 77th NBA, tinalo sa finals ang Miami Heat.

(Elech Dawa)