Fiancée ni Robi may autoimmune disease

Nagiging emotional ngayon si Robi Domingo dahil sa diagnosis ng kanyang fiancée na si Maiqui Pineda na may autoimmune disease ito.

Two weeks ago na nang mag-post si Robi na nasa ospital sila ni Maiqui, pero wala siyang binanggit na dahilan kung bakit naka-confine ang kanyang fiancée. Inisip tuloy ng maraming netizen na baka buntis na raw ito.

Ang naging caption ni Robi ay, “These past few weeks have been difficult to say the least… but I’ll be here for you, with you.”

Pero si Maiqui na mismo ang nagsiwalat ng kanyang sakit sa pamamagitan ng kanyang vlog na ‘Hi! It’s Maiqui’. Akala raw niya ay simpleng rash sa balat at pananakit ng katawan lang ang meron siya. Pero noong ma-confine na siya sa ospital, nalaman na meron siyang rare autoimmune disease na kung tawagin ay Dermatomyositis.

Ayon sa National Institute of Health, “Dermatomyositis is a rare condition that causes muscle inflammation. It presents with symmetric proximal muscle weakness, skin rash, and extramacular manifestations, such as esophageal dysfunction and interstitial lung disease. Dermatomyositis is strongly associated with malignancy, especially in adults.”

Ayon sa vlog ni Maiqui, “On July 14, 2023, I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis (with Anti-MDA5 antibodies) after almost three months of doing all kinds of medical tests, scans and even a heart, pulmonary and muscle exam. It sounds very technical but to explain it in simpler terms:

“Dermatomyositis is a rare autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, inflammation, and a skin rash. My immune system is basically attacking the healthy cells of my organs and tissues by mistake. However, with the Anti-MDA5 antibodies, I also have a high risk of developing Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), which causes scarring in the lungs. The cause of an autoimmune disease is unknown but genes may play a part and it can also be triggered by a virus, environmental factors and stress. Sadly, there is no long-term cure for autoimmune diseases but they can be managed and treated. “But, I am hopeful. I know this is only temporary. It will be one of the hardest things I will ever have to do but I will work on it one day at a time. I am at my most vulnerable now but I will come out of this stronger and better than ever.”

Binibigyan daw si Maiqui ng oral ste­roid upang labanan ang nasabing sakit. Kailangan ngang maging malakas ang katawan niya kung nais nila ni Robi na matuloy ang kasal nila sa taong ito.

Excited pa naman ang dalawa dahil nakalipat na sila sa kanilang titirhang bahay at hands-on pa sila sa wedding preparations.

Marami nga ang nagdarasal para sa mabilis na paggaling ni Maiqui at para rin kay Robi na hindi ito mawalan ng pag-asa at laging maging matapang para sa fiancée.

(Ruel J. Mendoza)