NAKADEPENDE sa ipakikitang laro ni point guard Chris Paul sa training camp para sa magiging posisyon niYA sa Golden State Warriors pagdribol ng 78th National Basketball Association 2023-24.

Sumabak na siya ng 1,214 NBA games lahat ay nasa starting five. Pero posibleng maputol na ang ang kanyang streak sa pagpirma nito sa GSW. Maaring maging off the bench player na ang isa mga premyadong guard ng US major men’s cage league.

Kaya kailangan niyang mag-doble o tripling-kayod sa nalalapit ng training camp ng team upang mapasikatan ang coaching staff sa pangunguna ni Steve Kerr.

“I think that’ll be a case where you get three weeks of training camp before that first game,” saad ni Warriors coach Kerr. “We’ll just look at all kinds of different combinations.

Ang starting lineup ng Golden State sa ika-77 nakaraang season ay binubuo nina sina Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green at Kevon Looney at halos impresibo ang lahat ng mga laro nila.

“The main thing is we know all those guys are going to play a lot of minutes. But the luxury of having Chris Paul to add to this group that we’ve been lucky enough to have for a decade … pretty remarkable.” Sey pa ni Kerr.

(Elech Dawa)