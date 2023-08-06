China ‘binomba’ barko ng ‘Pinas

Muli na namang nanindak ang mga barko ng China sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) matapos bombahin ng water cannon ang mga barko ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) na umalalay sa mga supply boat patungong Ayungin Shoal.

Ayon kay PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, CG Commodore Jay Tarriela, nag-escort ang PH Coast Guard ng mga bangka mula sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) patungong Ayungin Shoal, bahagi ng Kalayaan Island Group ng Pilipinas.

Doon umano sila hinarang at tinutukan ng water cannon ng mga barko ng China Coast Guard (CCG).

“Such actions by the CCG not only disregarded the safety of the PCG crew and the supply boats but also violated international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” saad ng PCG.

Ang mga barko na sinamahan ng PCG ay magde-deliver lang ng pagkain, tubig, fuel at iba pang supply para sa mga sundalong nakabase sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal.

Nanawagan ang PCG sa China Coast Guard na respetuhin ang sovereign rights ng Pilipinas sa loob ng exclusive economic zone ng bansa.

Isiniwalat naman ng AFP na ang ikalawang supply boat ay hindi nakakumpleto sa kanilang resupply mission dahil sa insidente ng panghaharang at pambobomba ng CCG.

“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples’ lives,” ayon sa hiwalay na statement ng AFP.

Kinastigo rin ng US State Department ang ginawa ng China sa pagsasabing ito’y pakikialam sa “Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and jeopardized the safety of the Philippine vessels and crew.”

“Such actions by the PRC are inconsistent with international law and are the latest in repeated threats to the status quo in the South China Sea, directly threatening regional peace and stability. By impeding necessary provisions from reaching the Filipino service members stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, the PRC has also undertaken unwarranted interference in lawful Philippine maritime operations,” ayon sa statement ng US.

Naglabas din ng pahayag ang Australian at Japanese ambassador sa insidente ng pambobomba ng tubig ng CCG sa PCG.

