TAPE, Inc. idedemanda mga tumatawag ng ‘Fake Bulaga’ sa ‘EB’

Nakausap namin ang legal counsel at spokesperson ng TAPE, Inc. na si Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque kaugnay sa inilabas na certificate of renewal of registration ng Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines na nagsasabing mananatili ang trademark ng ‘Eat Bulaga!’ sa nasabing kompanya hanggang June 14 2033.

Ang nasabing document ay pirmado ni Bureau of Trademarks Director Jesus Antonio Ros.

Sabi ni Atty. Maggie, nakuha nila ang nasabing document noong August 4.

“This renewal is a testament that TAPE was and remains the registered owner of the trademark ‘Eat Bulaga!’,” lahad ng abogada.

Ang titulong ‘Eat Bulaga!’ ay mahigpit na pinaglalabanan ng TAPE, Inc. at ng TVJ o nina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, at Joey de Leon.

Kung matatandaan, nag-file ng copyright infringement complaint ang TVJ laban sa TAPE, Inc. para sa titulo ng noontime show na ‘yon na umeere pa rin sa GMA-7.

Sabi nga ni Joey, siya ang nakaisip ng titulong ‘Eat Bulaga!” noong 1979 nang simulan nila ang nasabing noontime show.

Samantala, inusisa rin namin si Atty. Maggie ngayong hawak na nila ang nasabing trademark document, nangangahulugan bang hindi na sila magpapalit ng title ng kanilang noontime show?

“Yes as part of right of ownership of trademark is the exclusive right to use it kaya tape will continuously use ‘Eat Bulaga’ and ‘EB’ as the title of the show,” pahayag ng abogada.

So hindi na sila puwedeng tawaging ‘Fake Bulaga’?

“For me no one has the right to call TAPE’s show as Fake Bulaga. It is the registered owner of the name and logo of ‘Eat Bulaga’, it is the one using it in its show for the past 4 decades and up to now so it cannot be the Fake Bulaga. In fact we will file all legal action/s to all who are calling it Fake Bulaga,” pahayag pa ni Atty. Maggie.

Ano naman ang reaksyon ng magkapatid na Jon at Bullet Jalosjos sa trademark document na natanggap nila?

“They are happy to know about it. They are just fighting/defending which is rightfully theirs,” sey pa ng legal counsel/spokesperson ng TAPE, Inc.

(Ubaldo Lalin)