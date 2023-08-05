Pimentel pumalag sa P10B confidential, intel fund

Mahigpit na tinutulan ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III ang hinihinging P10.142 bilyong confidential and intelligence fund (CIF) ng administrasyong Marcos para sa 2024.

“This budgetary decision is a huge mistake,” giit ni Pimentel sa isang statement.

“It only strengthens what I discussed during my contra SONA that the government failed to understand the situation at the household level,” dagdag pa niya.

Aniya, ang hinihiling na pondo sa confidential at intel fund ay hindi sumasalalim sa tunay na kalagayan ng maraming Pilipino matapos bayuhin ng Bagyong Egay at palubugin ng matinding pagbaha dulot naman ng hanging habagat.

“It shows the lack of empathy and understan­ding of the real needs of ordinary Filipinos,” patutsada ng senador.

Ang higanteng confidential at intelligence fund ay nakapaloob sa P5.768-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) na isinumite ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sa Kamara de Represen­tantes noong nakaraang linggo.

Kabilang sa mabibiyayaan ng higanteng CIF ay ang Office of the President na magkakaroon ng P4.5 bilyon, habang P500 milyon ang mapupunta sa Office of the Vice President, at P1.7 billion sa Department of National Defense.