Kapatid ni Elijah yumao na

Yumao na noong Huwebes ang bunsong kapatid ni Elijah Canlas na si Jamile Matthew o JM.

Mismong ang panganay nila na si Jerom Canlas ang nag-post sa Facebook ng tungkol sa pagkamatay ni JM.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deep sorrow that our family announces the death of our bunso, Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas, earlier this morning. He was 17.

“JM, as he was known to many, was a talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer. He was always a proud Filipino with a bias and compassion for the poor and oppressed. But most of all, JM will forever be remembered as an incredible young man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, student, and friend.

“Family and friends who are dear to JM, the wake will begin tomorrow, August 4, 8pm until Sunday, August 6 at St. Peter Chapel Quezon Avenue, Room 116. Let us celebrate his short but wonderful life, as he would want us to.

“In his adolescence, JM struggled with his mental health. If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you. You can also call the following numbers:

‣ DOH-NCMH Hotline: 0917-899-8727 or 02-7989-8727

‣ Natasha Goulbourn Foundation Hopeline: 0917-558-4673, 0918-873-4673 and 02-8804-4673

‣ In Touch Crisis Line: 0917-800-1123, 0922-893-8944 and 02-8893-7603.”

Ilang beses na rin naming nakita’t nakausap si JM noong nabubuhay pa siya.

Natatandaan pa namin nang ipakilala ni Elijah sa amin si JM noong January 2, 2022 nang nakasabay namin ang kanilang pamilya sa Supersam restaurant sa Scout Tobias, Quezon City.

Samantala, nakausap namin ang producer-director na si Perci Intalan at tinanong namin siya kung nakausap na ba niya si Elijah?

“Hindi pa. Si Mommy (nanay nina Elijah) lang, nag-message ako, pero hindi masyadong nakakausap. Understandable naman. Sabi ko, nandito lang kami,” pahayag ni Direk Perci.

Noong bata pa si JM ay naging artista rin siya ng The IdeaFirst Company nina Direk Jun at Direk Jun Lana.

Sa pamilya ni Elijah, ang amin pong taos-pusong pakikiramay! (Jun Lalin)