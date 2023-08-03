WebClick Tracer

PRA pumiyok sa reklamo ng US vs Gatchalian reclamation

Nagpaliwanag ang Philippine Reclamation Autho­rity (PRA) na binigyan nila ng abiso ang US Embassy noong dinidinig pa lamang ang aplikasyon para sa reclamation sa Manila Bay, partikular ang 318 ektar­yang reclamation ng kompanya ni “Plastic King” William Gatchalian.

“There were public hearings made,” wika ni Atty. Joseph John Literal, assistant general manager ng Reclamation and Regulation Office ng PRA sa isang radio interview nitong Huwebes. “In both cases invited ang US Embassy.”

Noong Martes ay isinapubliko ng US Embassy ang pagkontra sa proyekto dahil sa umano’y malaking epekto sa environment ng Manila Bay.

“We are also concerned that the projects have ties to the China Communications Construction Co., which has been added to the US Department of Commerce’s Entity List for its role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea,” ayon sa embahada sa pamamagitan ng spokesman na si Kanishka Gangopadhyay.

