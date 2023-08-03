PNP, Gcash may tips para iwas sa mga pekeng website

ANG mga website ay naging mahalaga na sa araw-araw na economic activities.

Bumibisita ang mga tao sa government websites para magbayad ng permits at contributions, sa e-commerce websites para bumili at sa entertainment websites para sa subscriptions.

Sa kasawiang-palad, naging paborito rin silang target ng scammers, fraudsters, at cyber-criminals.

Upang matulungan ang mga user na protektahan ang kanilang mga sarili online, ibinahagi ng Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) at ng GCash, ang nangungunang mobile wallet sa bansa, ang mahalagang impormasyon para malaman ang kaibahan ng lehitimong websites sa peke na ginagamit ng scammers.

“The most obvious is to check the URL of the website. A red flag is if the URL does not begin with “HTTPS”, where “S” at the end stands for secure. The “S” indicates that the site uses a secure sockets layer (SSL) certificate, which helps protect your information. Another way this is shown on the latest version of web browsers is with the lock icon in the web browser’s address bar. This is the visual way to indicate that the website begins with “HTTPS,” payo ni PNP-ACG spokesperson Michelle Sabino.

Tinukoy ni GCash chief technology and operating officer Pebbles Sy ang isa pang pangunahing paraan para protektahan ang mga user.

“Keep your web browser up-to-date all the time. The latest versions of web browsers often include sophisticated filters that warn you if a website is potentially unsafe. Also, consider using browser extensions specifically designed to identify unsafe elements on websites. These extensions can provide an additional layer of protection by flagging any suspicious or potentially harmful content. They can help you make informed decisions about whether to proceed with certain websites or not,” dagdag ni Sy.

Ipinayo rin ng PNP-ACG at GCash ang pag-iingat laban sa links na ipinadala via email o text messages. Ang isa pang paraan para malaman kung ano ang peke at lehitimong website ay kung ang website ay nakadududang iba sa home page ng reputable websites.

Kadalasang tinatangka ng malisyosong websites na gayahin ang lehitimong websites ngunit may ‘inconsistencies’ o poor-quality design.

“The best way is to trust your instincts and be skeptical if something doesn’t feel right,” sabi pa ni Sabino.

Maaaring gamitin ang reputable search engines para makita ang mga kaugnay na talakayan o babala mula sa ibang users laban sa isang website. Makapagbibigay ito ng mahahalagang insights at makatutulong para sa tamang pagdedesisyon.

Binuksan ng PNP ACG ang hotlines nito sa (02) 8414-1560 o 0998-598-8116 o via email sa acg@pnp.gov.ph. Hinihikayat ng law enforcement agency ang mga user na i-report ang mga insidente ng scams, fraud, at cybercrime.

Maaaring bisitahin ang official GCash Help Center sa help.gcash.com, o mag-message kay Gigi, at i-type ang “I want to report a scam.” Puwede ring tumawag sa GCash hotline na 2882 para sa anumang katanungan at concerns.