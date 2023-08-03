Judi Dench ‘di na masyadong nakakakita

Hindi na raw masyadong nakakakita ang award-winning actress na si Judi Dench dahil sa kanyang sakit na age-related macular degeneration o AMD.

Ayon sa WebMD, “Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye disease that may get worse over time. It’s the leading cause of serious, permanent vision loss in people over 50, with about 1 in 10 people in the U.S. affected by the condition. It happens when the central portion of your retina, called the macula, wears down. The retina is the light-sensing nerve tissue at the back of your eye. Because the disease happens as you get older, it’s often called age-related macular degeneration. It usually doesn’t cause blindness but might cause serious vision problems.”

Sa isang panayam sa 88-year old actress, sinabi niya na hirap na siyang makabasa ng script, pero hindi raw ito ang magiging dahilan para tumigil siya sa pag-arte.

“I can’t see on a film set anymore. And I can’t see to read. So I can’t see much. But you know you just deal with it. Get on. It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory,” sey ni Dame Judi.

Taong 2012 daw noong ma-diagnose si Dame Judi with AMD. Each year daw ay lalabo ang paningin niya hanggang sa wala na siyang makita. Pero patuloy lang daw siyang nagtatrabaho habang kaya pa niya.

“I try to work as much as I can. Learning lines had become impossible. Normally somebody could just teach you the lines, and goodness knows that’s happened before, but now I’ve just found I have a photographic memory. That’s why I now have this tattoo that says carpe diem (seize the day). That’s what we should live by,” sey pa niya.

Nakilala si Dame Judi sa kanyang paglabas sa mga Shakespearean play with the Old Vic Company at the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool in 1957. Noong 1968, nagbida siya as Sally Bowles sa stage musical na ‘Cabaret’.

Na-penetrate niya ang mainstream Hollywood sa pagganap niya as M sa James Bond film na ‘GoldenEye’ noong 1995. Kinilala ang husay niya sa mga pelikulang ‘Mrs. Brown’, ‘Chocolat’, ‘Iris’, ‘Mrs Henderson Presents’, ‘Notes on a Scandal’, ‘Philomena’, ‘Belfast’ at sa Oscar winning role niya sa ‘Shakespeare In Love’.

Ginawad kay Judi ang title na Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1988 for her service to acting.

(Ruel J. Mendoza)