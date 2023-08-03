Dahil sa extraordinary talent: Heart, Vice, Piolo ginawan ng signature chair

Naging inspirasyon ng isang furniture designer ang mga naging achievement ng mga celebrity tulad nina Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, at Piolo Pascual kaya naisipan niyang gawan ng signature chair ang mga ito na simbolo ng kanilang extraordinary talent at contribution sa sining.

Ang chair na ginawa ng Kapampangan interior designer na si Katrina Blanca de Leon para kay Heart ay inspired dahil sa simple elegance ng actress-fashion influencer. Gawa ito sa rattan woven strands na may sunburst pattern at may dome silhouette.

Natuwa si Heart dahil first time na may gumawa ng chair na base sa kanyang personality.

“This is something that I would definitely love to have. Life is too short, and you just really want to live your life as fullest as possible. At the end of the day, you want a peaceful home that feels full of love, and your furniture does reflect that. So choose something that would calm your soul,” sey ni Heart.

Ang silya naman para kay Vice Ganda ay bold and colorful ang pattern with three wooden stars sa mga legs nito.

“Her presence will surely illuminate the room just like flashing stars and the representation that she carries as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is incomparable,” sey pa ng furniture designer.

Ang chair naman para kay Piolo ay gawa sa sturdy smooth black wood na may woven design sa bawat side and soft cushion. Ang combination daw ng hard and soft ay simbolo ng pagiging matatag niyang aktor pero may kakaibang charm sa masa.

Noong makita ito ni Piolo, ito ang kanyang nasabi, “Thanks very much. Will check it out soon.”

Ginawan din ng signature chair ang Olympic Gold medalist na si Hidilyn Diaz at ang award-winning broadcast journalist na si Karen Davila.

Ang chair ni Hidilyn ay inspired ng panalo niya sa Olympics at sa back rest ay may Olympic-like rings.

“Let her chair remind us that weights shouldn’t bring us down, instead serve as fuel for us to reach our goals and achieve our aspirations!” sey ng designer.

Ang para kay Karen naman ay three-legged easy chair na may woven pattern sa tabi na perfect sa isang tulad niyang transparent and straightforward.

Sey ng designer, “Karen Davila continues to hold the line by delivering unbiased news to the Filipinos making her an icon of broadcasting and press freedom. Through her personality, Genteel Home created a chair that embodies women’s bravery and wisdom.”

Maaari ring ma-purchase ang mga signature chair na ito ng mga tagahanga nina Heart, Vice, Piolo, Hidilyn, at Karen sa isang showroom store sa Podium Mall.