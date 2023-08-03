BBM nirespeto posisyon ng Senado sa WPS

Nirerespeto ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang posisyon ng Senado sa girian ng Pilipinas at China sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), ayon kay Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“The President is well aware of the stand of the Senate on the WPS issue and respects the sense of the Senate regarding this issue,” pahayag ni Zubiri sa mga reporter matapos ang dinner kay Marcos noong Miyerkoles nang gabi.

“We reported that the resolution was discussed together with Secretary Manalo so that we’re [on] the same page with the Executive. We didn’t dwell much on that topic as we wante­d to keep the dinner a cordial and casual get together,” dagdag niya.

Sabi pa ng Senate president, “very casual and cordial” ang hapunan at maraming mga isyu ang tinalakay kabilang ang epekto ng pagbaha hanggang sa usapin ng agrikultura at WPS.

Sa 24 senador, 21 ang dumalo sa dinner at hindi nakasama sina Senador Francis Escudero, Senate minority leader Aquilino “Kiko” Pimental III at Senadora Risa Hontiveros.

(Dindo Matining)