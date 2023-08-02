Tiffany walong beses nagka-miscarriage

Ni-reveal ng Hollywood comedian na si Tiffany Haddish na walong beses siyang nakaranas ng miscarriage.

Ang dahilan daw kung bakit hindi siya mabuhayan ng baby sa kanyang sinapupunan ay dahil sa kakaibang hugis ng kanyang uterus.

“I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won’t keep anything in,” pagtukoy ni Tiffany sa kanyang bicornuate uterus.

Ayon sa Cleveland Clinic, “A bicornuate uterus is another name for a heart-shaped uterus. This special type of uterus has two cavities or spaces instead of the one large cavity that’s more typical. It’s a congenital condition, which means you’re born with it, and it’s very rare. Only about 4 in 1,000 women have this particular kind of uterus.”

Ngayon lang daw kinuwento ni Tiffany ang nangyaring ito sa kanya dahil ayaw daw niyang kaawaan siya ng mga tao.

“I didn’t want to be treated like a wounded animal. Aside from my uterus, I also suffer from a congenital condition called endometriosis.”

Ang endometriosis ay “condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows on other parts of your body. Some people with endometriosis also have issues getting pregnant.”

Dahil sa hindi magawa ni Tiffany na mabuntis ng normal, naisip na raw niyang mag-ampon.

“I want to adopt. I want a variety pack of kids… a little rainbow tribe. Call them the Haddish bunch. And we’re gonna get them 5 and up to like 14, 13, because I would like for them to already know how to, you know, use the restroom, wash their own bodies, you know, put food in their own mouths. I can be like a guardian or a leader for them to show them the way.”

Ang pag-adopt ng baby ang isa sa pinag-usapan nila noon ng ex-boyfriend niyang si Common. Pero naghiwalay sila noong 2021 after two years sa kanilang relasyon.

Kasalukuyang napapanood si Tiffany sa Disney horror-comedy na ‘The Haunted Mansion’ at sa second season ng Apple TV murder-mystery comedy series na ‘The Afterparty’. (Ruel J. Mendoza)