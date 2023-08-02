Steph Curry naiisip na ang pagreretiro

MAGTE-35 ayos na sa darating na 2023-2024 season si two-time Most Valuable Player Steph Curry ng Golden State Warriors.

Kaya naman, hindi na maiwasan na matanong ang four-time champion sa kanyang pagreretiro.

“The thoughts (of retirement) do creep in of what that timeline really looks like,” ani Curry. “I know it almost puts into perspective how important these next two, three years are in terms of doubling down on the level that I want to be at and continue to play at, and pushing it to the limit as long as I can”

“I just love the fact the timeline almost just gives me much more motivation for the now to take advantage of every opportunity that I have because, you know, the ball is going to stop bouncing at some point.”

Itinuturing si Curry bilang ‘Greatest Shooter of All Time’ kaya tiyak na maninibago ang liga kapag tuluyan nang isinabit ng 6-foot-2 player ang kanyang jersey.

Nagtala si Curry ng 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds at 6.3 assists sa nakalipas na NBA season kung saan ay kinapos sila sa Western Conference semifinals kontra Los Angeles Lakers sa Game 6.

Kumakana si Steph ng 42.7 percent shooting sa 3-point range habang mas epektibong 49.3 porsiyento naman sa field.

Pakay ng Warriors na lumaban ulit para sa kampeonato, ebidensiya ang pagkuha kay 38-tear old veteran superstar guard Chris Paul galing sa Phoenix Suns.

Ipinamigay naman nila ang shooter na si Jordan Poole sa Washington Wizards.

(Abante Sports)

