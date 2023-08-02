National Master title taya sa Palaro chess

TSANSA na ng mga batang woodpusher na maglalaro sa Palarong Pambansa na makakuha ng titulong National Master.

Ito’y dahil FIDE-rated tournament na ngayong taon ang chess event sa Palarong Pambansa, inanunsiyo ito ni International Arbiter at tournament director Reden Cruz sa opening ceremony na ginanap sa Community Hall ng Marikina Hotel and Convention Center sa Marikina City.

“The champion for boys and girls in the secondary level will also get an automatic title of National Master,” saad ni Cruz. “The boys and girls champion in the elementary division, on the other hand, will get a title of Candidate National Master.”

Nagsimula na ang blitz competition pagkatapos ng opening habang nagtulukan na rin ng piyesa sa standard chess kinahapunan.

Ayon kay Cruz, palalakihin pa nila ang bakbakan sa Palaro chess tournament sa susunod na taon.

“This year, there are only two players per region, per division,” sabi ni Cruz.

“Next year, we are proposing to have three or four delegates per region per division because there are many more chess players who are as good as you left behind back home.”

Maliban sa standard (60 minutes plus 30 seconds increment) at blitz (3 minutes plus 2 seconds increment), plano ni Cruz na magdagdag ng rapid tournament na may time control na 10 minutes plus 5 seconds increment sa susunod na taon.

(Elech Dawa)