Maine, Arjo pumalag na ‘official’ ang biyahe! ‘Honeymoon sa Europe, gastos namin’

Nanindigan ang aktres na si Maine Mendoza na walang katotohanan ang news article na tila lumalabas na sagot ng gobyerno ang gastos sa kanilang honeymoon sa Europe.

Nitong Miyerkoles, sinagot ni Mendoza ang artikulong lumabas sa Philippine Daily Inquirer na “official” daw ang biyahe ng kanyang mister na si Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde kaya hiniling niyang ipa-delete ang artikulo.

“The article is still misleading and lacking context. It insinuates that this trip is at government expense. There are two kinds of “official” travels and I hope you include that in your article and where this trip falls under. I will probably be asked to delete this again but I shall say it again one last time, EVERYTHING is at PERSONAL EXPENSE. 100%. No government funds will be used. Hope you can insert that somewhere in your article. Salamat,” ayon sa pinost ng aktres sa X (dating Twitter).

Tumanggi naman ang PDI na burahin ang istorya tungkol dito at nanindigan silang may hawak silang dokumento na nakuha sa highly placed sources.

Wala raw silang binanggit sa artikulo na gagamitin ang pondo ng gobyerno sa biyahe ng mag-asawa.

Base sa naunang artikulong lumabas, binanggit dito ang na ang biyahe ng mag-asawa sa Switzerland, Greece at Italy ay magaganap mula August 5 hanggang 27, at itinuring na “official” dahil si Arjo ay vice chairperson ng House special committee on creative industry and performing arts.

“Newlywed couple Quezon City First District Congressman Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde and Maine Mendoza-Atayde will be heading to Europe on an official trip as Vice Chairperson of the Special Committee in the Congress on Creative Industry and Performing Arts on August 5,” ayon umano sa bahagi ng press release na nilabas ng tanggapan ni Rep. Atayde.

“Despite the fact that he will be on official trip from August 5 to 27, Atayde will be working remotely while even he is away since his work in the congress and in his district, among other venues, are endless,” dag­dag pa sa statement.

Samantala, ayon sa sertipikasyon na inilabas ni House Secretary General Reginald Velasco na may petsang Agosto 2, sinabi nito na hindi humingi si Atayde ng pondo sa Kamara de Representantes para sa kanyang biyahe. “Said travel will be at his own expense,” sabi ni Atayde.

Batay sa travel authority (IPRS-0723-PT2495) na ibinigay ni Atayde, ang mambabatas ay pupunta sa screening ng pelikulang “Topakk” sa 2023 Locarno International Film Festival sa kanyang kapasidad bilang vice chairperson ng Special Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts at pupunta rin sa Italy at Greece para bisitahin ang mga Filipino community doon. Ang travel authority ay pirmado ni Velasco at may petsang Hulyo 10, 2023. (Billy Begas)