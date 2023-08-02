Gurang na, mabagal pa! Chris Paul hindi maiaangat Golden State Warriors

WALANG malaking impact o maitutulong sa Golden State Warriors ang 38-anyos na guard na si Chris Paul, na nakuha ng koponan mula Phoenix Suns nang pakawalan papuntang Washington Wizards si Jordan Poole, nitong ka agahan ng offseason.

Ayon ito mismo sa dating big man ng Golden State na si Demarcus Cousins.

“I’m going to be honest; I didn’t understand the Chris Paul trade. Then I looked at it as if maybe this is just a contract thing. Maybe they want to free up the books for the next season,” paliwanag ni Demarcus.

“But, as far as it being about basketball, the x’s and o’s on the court, I don’t really see that elevating the Golden State Warriors, to be honest.”

Marami ang nagtaas ng kilay nang kunin ng Warriors si Paul, dahil kilalang mabilis at takbuhan ang estilo ng laro ng Warriors samantalang mabagal at puro set play naman ang diskarte ni Paul.

Giit pa ni Cousins, gurang na si Paul para sa Warriors.

” He is up in age; you got rid of a young youthful guy for an aging veteran. I’m not taking away anything Chris Paul has done throughout his career. I’m just speaking on this stage of his career. I don’t see him elevating the Golden State Warriors,” set pa ni Cousins.

*Hey, I could be wrong. He could go find the fountain of youth this summer and come out and win MVP, I don’t know — Sixth Man of the Year, who knows. If they’ve seen what I’ve seen in this stage of his career and the addition to the team, I don’t see that really elevating the Golden State Warriors.”

(Abante Sports)