Lady Gaga nahirapang tanggapin pagkamatay ni Tony Bennett

Nahirapan nga raw tanggapin ng singer na si Lady Gaga ang pagpanaw ng kanyang kaibigan at tinawag niyang ‘saviour’ ng kanyang buhay at career na si Tony Bennett.

Pumanaw ang legendary American crooner noong July 21 sa edad na 96 sa Manhattan, New York dahil sa complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Ayon sa Grammy and Oscar winner, si Bennett daw ang nagsalba sa kanyang matinding 6-month depression noong 2014. Tinawag nga raw niyang ‘magical’ ang relationship nila bilang magkaibigan at music collaborator.

“With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight,” post ni Gaga sa Instagram.

Naging hit ang collection of duets album ni Gaga with Bennett na ‘Cheek To Cheek’ at tumanggap sila ng Grammy Award para rito noong 2022.

Noong mabalitaan ni Gaga ang pagpanaw ni Bennett, ikinadurog daw ito ng kanyang puso. Nawala man daw sa mundo ang kanyang kaibigan, pero ang legacy nito ay mabubuhay sa mga tao na mahilig makinig ng musika.

“We were from two different stages in life entirely. Inspired. Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful. An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a person’s life.

“There’s such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity. Don’t leave them behind when things change. And pay attention to silence — some of my musical partner and I’s most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all.

“I love you Tony.”

How touching! (Ruel J. Mendoza)