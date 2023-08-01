Lacson binoldyak DOTr sa MRT-3 privatization

Kinontra ni dating Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson ang plano ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na isapribado ang Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3).

Komento ito ng dating senador sa isang news article kung saan hanggang July 2024 maaaring magdesisyon ang DOTr kung ipa-package nila ang privatization ng MRT-3 at Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) sa isang bundle.

“In exchange, the DOTr pays a monthly fee, ranging between P600 million and P900 million,…xxx but when fare revenue falls short the government subsidizes the bill,” tweet ni Lacson.

“Why should government (and taxpayers) always be at the short end of the bargain?” paliwanag pa ng dating senador.

Nauna rito ay sinabi ni Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez na plano ng DOTr na ituloy ang privatization ng MRT-3 kapag natapos na ang build-lease-transfer (BLT) contract sa 2025.

“If we package the MRT-3 with the LRT-2, one of the requirements is that we transfer the MRT-3 to the LRTA, and that is the direction that we are taking. In turn, the LRTA will be bundled when we offer it to the private sector for a PPP (public-private partnership) project,” paliwanag ni Chavez.