Hindi na kaya ang pressure! Forthsky Padrigao babu sa Ateneo Blue Eagles

TULUYANG nilisan ni University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 mythical five member na asi Forthsky Padrigao ang Ateneo Blue Eagles matapos amining naging mabigat at mahirap sa kanya ang mga pinagdadaanang pangyayari nitong mga nagdaang buwan.

Inihayag ng dating Batang Gilas court general na marami siyang mga pinagdaanan at nagawang mga pagkakamali sapol pa noong nasa high school ito, kung saan inihihingi niya ng kapatawaran sa mga taong nasaktan.

“After everything that has happened, I feel that I can’t go back anymore, and I have to say farewell,” pahayag ni Padrigao sa kanyang statement sa Instagram.

“Over the course of my stay in Ateneo, I made both right and wrong decisions. The past several months have been very difficult, and I fully acknowledge that this is because of mistakes that I made before when I was still in high school, which haunt me to the day. I want to express my deepest apologies because, even if I never intended to and I never physically hurt anyone, have come to realize the gravity of my irresponsible words and actions and the pain they caused others.”

Idinagdag pa ng 5-foot-11 playmaker na nahirapan itong makapaglaan ng maayos na oras sa kanyang mga klase kaantabay ang pagkatawan sa Blue Eagles, habang inuulan umano ito ng mga malisyosong istorya na walang katotohanan.

“However, the past months have made this extremely difficult. I’ve kept my silence because my team needed to focus on the games, but I can’t understand how malicious the stories have become since we won, and now I have to answer even for errors I didn’t commit,” paglalahad ni Padrigao.

“That’s why attending classes has been getting harder and harder for me, and now even if I want to represent my university as an athlete, I can’t anymore.”

Nitong nagdaang Hulyo ay inanunsiyo ng Ateneo ang hindi paglalaro ni Padrigao sa darating na UAAP Season 86 dahil sa kanyang academic requirements.

“I had the greatest chance to be a basketball champion here; I am learning now it takes much more to win at living,” saad ni Padrigao. “I am making this decision because I want to take responsibility for my past and for my future.” (Gerard Arce)