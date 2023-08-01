Dahil sa sakit: Donita malaking tulong sa mister

Nagpapasalamat si Donita Rose dahil sa tapang ng kanyang mister na si Felson Palad na ilang taon nang nakikipaglaban sa sakit nito na Type 2 Diabetes.

Ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO), “Diabetes as a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose.”

Naging sakit daw ito ni Felson noong 28-year old siya. Ngayon at 38 na ito, tuluy-tuloy lang daw ang pakikipaglaban nito sa kanyang kalusugan kahit na minsan daw ay parang gusto na nitong sumuko. Pero pinapalakas daw ang loob nito na ituloy ang laban dahil sa pananampalataya nito sa Panginoon at sa words of encouragement ng misis na si Donita.

Post ni Felson sa Instagram, “Managing my Type 2 Diabetes Journey. Six months ago, my A1C was 10.5. I used to weigh 190 lbs now I’m 168 lbs. I am only 38 years old and I was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes since I was 28. Losing weight plays a big role in managing type 2 diabetes. No bashing, please.

“Diabetes is a serious health condition. I almost had a stroke and lost my voice for a month: blurred eyesight and many others. My picture here is just one of those outcomes of lifestyle changes. I’m still a work in progress. I had several times my sugar would shoot up to 400mg/dl. I was on insulin and four other medication. Now I’m out of insulin and down to only two that I take.

“I was very hopeless and depressed. I guess that’s why God gave Dee Donita Rose as my wife to be of help and share these lifestyle changes. With much prayer and wisdom from God, and with my wife’s help preparing my meals and pushing me to go to the gym and exercise with her almost every day, my AIC is down to 6.

“I’ll post more about what I have been doing, just to keep us inspired how to manage. I’m not a doctor. Just basing everything with my experience and cooperation with my medical practitioner.”

Reply naman ni Donita sa post ng kanyang mister, “I couldn’t be more thankful for having you lead us on this journey. I’ve always dreaded going to the gym in the past but you have made it so much fun, making me laugh with all your quirky efforts to brighten up my every day. It’s so much easier with an accountability partner and I married the best one on the planet.”

Kinasal sina Donita at Felson noong September 2022 sa San Clemente, California. (Ruel J. Mendoza)