Olivia Davies McDaniel, Filipinas pangako babalik sa World Cup

UMAASA si Philippine Women’s National Football Team o Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia Davies McDaniel na makakabalik sa 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup ang koponan.

“There’s definitely been a lot of emotions going on right now. We are very upset. We really desperately want to get out of the group. That was our goal,” set ni McDaniel matapos ang 0-6 pagyuko nila sa Norway kasunod ng 1-0 panalo sa New Zealand sa debut nila sa World Cup.

“But some things change. Some things doesn’t happen. But we are still proud of this entire group. We got our first win in our very first World Cup. Our dream may have ended here but we still have much more to look forward to. A couple more tournaments this year to look forward to. Hopefully, in the next four years, we will be back.”

Mula sa goal ni Sarina Bolden ang nagbigay ng historic first win sa World Cup ng Filipinas sa panalo sa New Zealand. (Abante Sports)