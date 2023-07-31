Filipinas squad world class ang kalibre – Sonny Angara

BINATI at pinuri ni Senator Sonny Angara ang Philippine women’s national football team o Filipinas sa kanilang historic feat sa 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“(They) defied the odds and showed the world that they deserve to be part of the biggest event in women’s football,” wika ni Angara, chairman ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas at kilalang fan at supporter ng sports sa bansa.

“Expectations were low for the Filipinas as one of eight debutants in the 2023 Women’s World Cup but they showed the world what a group of women can do if they put their hearts into the sport that they love and played hard for the flag that they represent. They were overperformers and I, along with all Filipinos, are filled with pride over what they have accomplished.”

Pinakauna ang Filipinas na national squad alinman sa men’s o women’s side na umabante sa World Cup, una rin sa walong bagitong koponan na naka-iskor ng goal sa tulong ni Sarina Bolden sa kanilang panalo kontra New Zealand, 1-0.

“What the Filipinas did was nothing short of outstanding. They overcame huge obstacles on their way to their historic entry into the World Cup and they have won over new Filipino fans of the sport and the admiration of the international viewers who have been following the tournament,” dagdag ni Angara.

“With their historic debut in the World Cup, I am certain the Filipinas will inspire more children, men and women alike, to take up the sport. The future is bright for Philippine football.” (Abante Sports)