Taga-UP Top 1 sa Landscape Architect Licensure

Itinanghal bilang topnotcher sa inilabas na listahan ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) para sa July 2023 Landscape Architect Licensure ang University of the Philippines – Diliman graduate na si Albertene Manabat Aloc.

Nakakuha siya ng overall rating na 80.75% mula sa 64 na pumasa sa naturang exam.

Nanguna rin ang UPD bilang ‘Top Performing School’ sa passing rate nito na 100%.

“Congratulations also to LAr. Albertene Aloc for bagging the top 1 spot on this year’s licensure examination! All those hours of studying and sleepless nights have definitely paid off. We are so proud of you!” pagbati ng UP Circle of Landscape Architecture Students. (Moises Caleon)

