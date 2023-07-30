Nonito Donaire Jr. sumablay sa korona ng WBC bantam

BIGO si four-division world men’s pro boxing champion Nonito Donaire Jr. na mabawi ang bakante at dating pag-aaring World Boxing Council bantamweight title kontra kay Mexican Alejandro Santiago sa 12-round unanimous decision lossw nitong Sabado (Linggo sa Manila) sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas, Nevada.

Walang nakuhang panalo ang 40-anyos na Fil-Am sa tatlong huradong sina Max De Luca (113-115), Chris Migliore (112-116) at Steve Weisfeld (112-116), na pinaboran lahat ang mas bata’t agresibong boksingero.

Iyon ang ikaapat na sunod na panalo ng Mehikano para mahablot ang unang titulo matapos sumala sa International Boxing Federation super-flyweight title kontra kay Jerwin Ancajas sa draw fight noong 2019.

“Disappointed,” bulalas ni Donaire (42-8, 28KOs). “But first and foremost, thank you everybody out there to all the people who supported me and came out here, this is a blessing for me to do this for a very long time, so I feel good still. Congrats to Alejandro, he deserves it, he’s a tough guy.”

Unang upak ito ni Donaire sa 13 buwang pagkabakante makaraan ang malagim na second round TKO loss kay dating unified World Boxing Council/World Boxing Organization junior featherweight kingpin Naoya Inoue ng Japan nu’ng Hunyo 2022.

Hinirit pa ng ng tubong Talibon, Bohol na hindi pa siya magreretiro dahil marami pang natitirang lakas para sumabak. Pero aminadong hindi niya nasunod ang kanyang game plan, gayundin wala ang pamatay na knockout punch para kay Santiago (28-3-5, 14KOs).

“I love the sports so much. But the thing I told my wife and who has the word, whether I have it or not, and sounds like that, is where going to the locker room and talk to it and see what where we going from there, but I know I feel good, there’s something that didn’t triggered, I didn’t pull the trigger and that’s my biggest problem,” sey pa ng ng 5-foot-7 future Hall of Famer.

(Gerard Arce)