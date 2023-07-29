Nonito Donaire, Jr. ibabalik dating kinang

SUSUBUKANG bawiin ni four-division champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire ang nawalang World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title kontra Alejandro “Peque” Santiago sa undercard battle ng undisputed welterweight championship nina Errol Spence, Jr. at Terence Crawford ngayong Linggo ng umaga (oras sa Pilipinas) sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Look, Nonito remains Nonito,” bulalas ni Santiago sa BoxingScene.com mula sa isang translator.

“I’m not about to assume anything about an all-time great fighter like him. We’re preparing to face the absolute best version of him, and we are fully aware of what he’s capable of. So, we had a great training camp, we had great preparation and I’m fully confident that I can go out there and win and become a world champion.”

Masasaksihan ang upakan nina Donaire (42-7, 28KOs) at Santiago (27-3-5, 14KOs) sa undercard contests ng Showtime pay-per-view mega bout ng parehong undefeated boxer na nakatakdang simulan sa alas-8 ng gabi sa Eastern time at alas-5 ng hapon sa Pacific time sa Amerika.

(Gerard Arce)

