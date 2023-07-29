Errol Spence, Jr., Terence Crawford mag-uubusan ng lakas sa boxing ring

MAGKAKAALAMAN kung sino ang mananatiling undefeated matapos ang salpukan sa pagitan nina International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) at World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. at World Boxing Organization (WBO) titlist Terence “Bud” Crawford ngayong Linggo (oras sa ‘Pinas) sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas, Nevada sa Amerika.

Parehong swak sa kanilang 147-pound limit ang dalawang kampeon.

Tumuntong sa eksaktong 147-lbs si Spence, habang lumapag sa 146.8lbs si Crawford para sa 12-round championship match sa Showtime pay-per-view main event.

Undercard ang laban ni four-division titlist Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire na nakahandang bawiin ang dating titulo na WBC bantamweight kontra Alejandro “Peque” Santiago.

“People are gonna talk about this fight 30 or 40 years from now when you talk about legendary fights. They’re gonna talk about this fight the same way they talked about the ‘Four Kings’ era. There’s gonna be an amateur 20 years from now watching our fight on YouTube and saying ‘man, I want to be in a fight like that,” pahayag ni Spence, Jr. (28-0, 22KOs).

Kumpiyansya naman ang 35-anyos mula Omaha, Nebraska na si Crawford (39-0, 30KOs), na minsang naging undisputed titlist sa super-lightweight division, na mananaig siya kay Spence.

“He’s gonna find out the same thing that everyone else finds out. He’s gonna say that on TV I look one way. In the ring he’s gonna be seeing three of me,” bulalas ni Crawford.

“This is the Terence Crawford era. When you look at my body of work in each weight class, you can’t deny that. This is my era. I’ve never had a close fight. I’ve never had a fight where people thought I lost, I’ve looked spectacular every time.”

(Gerard Arce)