Aiko may diploma na

Marami ang natuwa sa social media post ni Quezon City 5th District Councilor Aiko Melendez na finally ay naka-graduate na siya ng college.

Sey ni Aiko, “It may have taken me years to finally finish my degree but despite a lot of hurdles and heavy workloads from being an artist and a public servant, I made sure to still make it.

“The best gift I can ever gift my mother and my children, My Diploma. I may have achieved a lot already in life but nothing comes close to this… Thank you Lord! How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. This is the beginning of everything I want.

“If you can dream it, you can make it so. So to all the dreamers like me, never stop!

“No matter what I’ve done, I have learned from my mistakes. Good times and bad times to come, I will still accept them. After all these years of waiting, finally, Graduate na po ako. Cheers! Philippine Women’s University Class 2023! Thank you to all my Profs. And to everyone else who made this possible! Now M.A. next. Congratulations too to all my classmates.”

At 47 nga ay may college diploma na si Aiko.

Ang bongga! Congratulations! (Jun Lalin)