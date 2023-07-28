Mister ni Dina Bonnevie agri usec ni BBM

Hinirang ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang dating gobernador sa Ilocos Sur na si Deogracias Victor Savellano bilang bagong undersecretary ng Department of Agriculture (DA).

Kasama ang pangalan ni Savellano sa listahan ng mga bagong presidential appointee na inanunsyo ng Malacañang.

Si Savellano ay dating gobernador sa Ilocos Sur at naging kongresista rin ng unang distrito mula 2016 hanggang 2022.

Ang bagong DA undersecretary ay asawa ng aktres na si Dina Bonnevie.

Samantala, itinalaga rin ni Pangulong Marcos si Fatima Aliah Dimaporo, dating kongresista sa Lanao del Norte bilang undersecretary ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

May iba pang presidential appointee sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Tourism, Department of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Communications Office, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, at Office of the Executive Secretary. (Aileen Taliping)