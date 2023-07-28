Bugbugang Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan umugong

INIHAYAG ni Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach na nagbabalak si eight-division world champion Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao na magkaroon pa ng isang totoong laban sa ibabaw ng boxing ring bago tuluyang magretiro.

“Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s trainer from the famous Wild Card Gym for over two decades, revealed that Manny recently expressed his desire to have one more fight. This wouldn’t be an exhibition match; Pacquiao wants a real, competitive fight. While he hasn’t chosen an opponent yet, he is determined to step into the ring once more, even though his wife has expressed concerns about his safety, ” ayon sa artikulong lumabas sa boxing website na Fight Saga.

Nakatakdang makipag-exhibition fight ang 44-anyos nang si Pacman kontra kay ‘Buakaw’, ang legendary muay fighter at kickboxer ng Thailand, sa kaagahan ng 2024.

Pero ayon kay Roach, hindi exhibition fight ang nais ni Pacman na pangtiklop ng makulay niyang 28-year, 72-fight career.

“Roach stated that it doesn’t matter who the opponent is because he, as Pacquiao’s trainer, will ensure that his fighter is prepared for a great fight. Despite not officially retiring, Manny Pacquiao seems to want to leave boxing on a high note,” ayon pa sa naturang artikulo.

Kaugnay nito, lumutang ang pangalan ng dating stablemate at sparring partner ni Pacquiao sa Wild Card Gym ni Roach na si Amir Khan.

“Amir Khan, the former world champion who retired from professional boxing in May 2022 has announced his potential return to the ring. After his retirement bout against long-term rival Kell Brook, where he was stopped in the sixth round, both fighters decided to hang up their gloves,” ayon sa balita ng Fight Saga.

(Abante Sports)