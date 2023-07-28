Bronny James lumabas na sa ospital

NAKALABAS na ng ospital ang panganay na anak ni NBA superstar LeBron James ng Los Angeles Lakers na si Bronny James matapos atakehin sa puso habang nagsasanay sa University of Southern California (USC) nitong Lunes ng umaga (oras sa Amerika).

Isinugod sa Cedars-Sinai Medical Center ang 18-anyos na 6-foot-3 guard kasunod ng pagsagip rito ng medical staff ng USC Galen Center.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” wika ni consulting cardiologist mula Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Dr Marije Chukumerije, sa panayam nito sa The Athletic.

“Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

(Gerard Arce)