Bradley Beal target maging All-Star uli

DALAWANG nakalipas na taon na binabagabag ng injury, asinta ni Bradley Beal na ibalik ang pormang All-Star sa unang salang pa lang sa Phoenix Suns kasama sina Kevin Durant at Devin Booker sa paparating na 2023-2024 season.

Nasikwat ng Phoenix si Beal mula sa Washington Wizards matapos pakawalan ang petmalung point guard na si Chris Paul, na nalipat naman sa Golden State Warriors sa simula ng NBA free agency.

Tatlong beses nakasama sa All-Star selection ng NBA si Beal noong 2018, 2020 at 2021, nakasama naman siya sa All-NBA Third Team noong 2022.

“It feels like I got drafted all over again,” wika ni Beal sa panayam ng SLAM Magazine.

“I got drafted on my birthday at the age of 19 in 2012. And then here you go, fast forward 11 years later, the age of 30. I’m with a new team. It is definitely coming full circle. Feels surreal in some ways, but I’m definitely excited for this new journey.”

Naging instant contender para sa NBA crown ang Phoenix dahil sa trio nina Durant, Booker at Beal, na kasama pa ang matinding sentro na si Deandre Ayton.

“In terms of our balance, we’ve talked subtly about how this thing can work. We know it won’t be easy,” dagdag ni Beal.

“It’ll be a challenge, but the biggest thing is understanding that our one goal at the end of the day is winning. You know, we’re all gonna have our own individual goals, but I think the beauty about our group is that we’re so unselfish.

(Abante Sports)