BoC pinaigting kampanya kontra puslit na yosi

Mismong si Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Bien Rubio ang nanguna sa isang pulong kasama ang mga ehekutibo ng Philip Morris International (PMI) at Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp. (PMFTC), upang bumuo ng mga istratehiya at higit pang paghusayin ang laban kontra sa ilegal na tobacco trade.

Bukod kay Rubio, dumalo rin sa naturang pulong sina Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso at Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) Chief Paul Oliver Pacunayen, gayundin ang mga kinatawan ng Philip Morris, na sina Rodney Van Dooren, head ng Illicit Trade Prevention ng PMI; Erdie Ambrocio, PMFTC Illicit Trade Prevention Manager for Luzon; at Steve Lamosao, ng PMFTC Illicit Trade Prevention Executive for Visayas.

“Illegal traders who attempt to gamble with our laws will find our Customs agents are one step ahead of them. That has always been our goal and our mandate—to put these smugglers away and make them accountable, answerable and ultimately, face the consequences of what they do,” ayon kay Rubio.

“So, in this meeting, we identified the gaps in our strategies. These groups have been very creative and aggressive in entering our markets so our cooperation with tobacco companies is aimed at answering these with even more comprehensive methods to intercept their modus,” dagdag pa niya.

Sinabi naman ni Enciso na ang talakayan ay nagpokus sa pagtugon sa pagkalat ng mga illicit tobacco products sa merkado.

“It is important for us to recognize that these are not only very real threats, but that there are well-orchestrated plans aimed at circumventing our laws. Our cooperation with companies and organizations put in place proper mechanisms to secure our borders and curb the illicit trade of tobacco,” giit niya.

Sa naturang pulong, tumanggap rin ang BOC ng komendasyon para sa kanilang operasyong isinagawa kamakailan sa Indanan, Sulu, na nagresulta sa kumpiskasyon ng may 19,000 cases ng umano’y mga puslit na sigarilyo, na may estimated market value na P1.425 bilyon.

Ang naturang kahanga-hangang tagumpay na ito ay naging posible dahil sa masigasig na pagsusumikap ng Intelligence Group, sa pamumuno ni Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy.

Binigyang-diin naman ni Uy na malaking tulong ang pakikipagtulungan ng pribadong sektor at mga organisasyon sa tagumpay ng operasyon ng intelligence division.

“For the part of the intelligence community, our work involved combing through the many information we receive and making sure we act in as swift a way as possible. But it also behooves us to analyze the data accurately so that when it comes to prosecuting these individuals and groups, there is no loophole they can use,” aniya pa.

Samantala, muli rin namang tiniyak ni Rubio ang commitment ng ahensiya na bantayan ang mga border ng bansa at ipatupad ang kanilang mandato.

Sa ilalim ng kanyang pamumuno, nananatiling matatag ang BOC sa kanilang tungkuling hadlangan ang pagpasok sa bansa ng mga illicit tobacco products, bantayan ang kalusugan ng mga mamamayan at protektahan ang mga lehitimong negosyo.

Nagpahayag rin naman ang BOC, PMI, at PMFTC ng kanilang commitment na masusing magtutulungan, magbahagian ng kanilang intelligence at expertise upang epektibong labanan ang illicit tobacco trade.

Layunin ng kolaborasyon na lumikha ng matibay na alyansa laban sa mga sangkot sa ilegal na aktibidad, tiyakin ang integridad ng industriya ng tabako at isulong ang isang patas at competitive na merkado.