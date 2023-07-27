‘Soon!’ Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos pinag-uusapan na ang kasal

Todo kayod si Khalil Ramos ngayon, na halos lahat yata ng aspeto bilang artist ay pinasok niya.

Bukod sa pelikula nila ni Ashley Ortega na ‘As If It’s True’ ay may stage play rin siya, ang ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

Sabi nga niya, kahit ano pa ang mangyari hindi naman mawawala sa kanya ang pagiging artist. Kahit daw mag-settle down na sila ni Gabbi Garcia.

Pero, malapit na ba ang pagpapakasal nila?

“Of course napapag-usapan. That’s the goal in our relationship. We do wanna settle down. I guess, not only in the near future.

“But hopefully before… We’re not super sure about the timing.

“Hopefully soon! But that is the goal. We just don’t know when exactly!” sabi ni Khalil.

Well, bongga nga si Khalil na kahit may dyowa ay bongga pa rin ang career, at naipa-partner pa rin sa iba’t ibang aktres. Nagtataka lang daw siya na bakit may mga tao na mas gusto yata na kapag successful sa career, bagsak ang love life?

“Why they find it so different? Is it new ba? Why is it so surprising?

“Medyo ano, hindi naman nalungkot. Pero, parang oh really, nagulat sila na healthy ang relationship namin habang healthy rin ang trabaho.

“Parang hindi `yon ang standard. Parang rare `yon!

“Pero wala, eh. ‘Yun ang reality.

“I’m thankful, that Gabbi and I, our personal relationship is strong enough to withstand whatever comes our way. And naiintindihan namin ang trabaho namin completely.

“Sana maging example kami ni Gabbi on how we’re able to deal with our current projects with other artists,” sabi pa ni Khalil. (Dondon Sermino)