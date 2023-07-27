Romualdez tiniyak ayuda sa mga biktima ni ‘Egay’

Tiniyak ni Speaker Martin G. Romualdez na ibubuhos ng pamahalaan ang lahat ng tulong para sa mga biktima at apektado ng bagyong Egay sa northern Luzon.

“President Marcos is doing everything he can to assist, help and provide assistance to Super Typhoon Egay victims. We want to make sure that at this time of extreme need, the people should feel that their government is with them,” ayon kay Romualdez kasabay ng pagsasabing, “We have already raised funds for relief, and we are trying to raise more. We expressed gratitude to all first responders. What is important is we help bring back the lives of victims to normalcy.”

Ayon kay Romualdez, umabot na sa P128.5 million relief goods at financial assistance ang nalikom mula sa sinimulan niyang fundraising efforts kasama sina Tingog Party-list Reps. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez at Jude Acidre

Si Romualdez na kasama ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa state visit nito sa Malaysia ay nakatakdang dumalaw ngayong Biyernes sa mga lugar na tinamaan ng bagyo. ¬(Eralyn Prado)